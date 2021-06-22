A272 to be closed 'for some time' after fallen tree blocks road
Emergency services have been called to the A272 at Scaynes Hill after a tree fell on the road this evening (Tuesday, June 22).
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:30 pm
Motorists have been asked to avoid A272 Lewes Road, which is blocked both ways.
Fire crews were joined at the scene by police officers shortly before 8.30pm
West Sussex Highways were also called to assist.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the road remained closed at 9pm, with a tree surgeon en-route.
A spokesperson added: "Road likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area."