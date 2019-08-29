A272 in Haywards Heath closed after tractor fire

The A272 in Haywards Heath is currently closed following a tractor fire.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire on the A272 Lewes Road, between The Birch Hotel Roundabout and Sussex Gardens, earlier this afternoon (August 29).

A spokesman said: “We were called at 1.10pm to reports of a tractor on fire on the A272 in Haywards Heath.

“We sent two fire engines from Haywards Heath and one from Burgess Hill.

“On arrival we found one tractor well alight. Four sets of breathing apparatus (BA) were used and four hose reel jets.

“We left the scene just before 3pm. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.”

The tractor on fire on the A272 in Haywards Heath. Picture: Matthew Phillips

Sussex Police was also called to the incident and confirmed the road was shut.

West Sussex Highways said engineers had been called to the scene to deal with a fuel spillage.

