A27 in Chichester reopens after collision closed carriageway for several hours

The A27 in Chichester has reopened following a collision that closed the road for several hours.

The collision happened on the A27 before the Portfield roundabout in the early hours of this morning.

According to an eyewitness, it involved a car and a tractor.

In a post on Twitter at just after 1am, Chichester Police said: "We have been dealing with an RTC on the A27 before the Portfield roundabout.

"The road remains closed awaiting Highways England's assessment of the road surface.

"Please find an alternative route."

Emergency services at the scene in Chichester

Chichester Police confirmed the road had reopened.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.