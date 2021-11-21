A27 closed near Chichester after crash

The A27 is closed to westbound traffic after a collision near Chichester this evening (Sunday, November 21).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:28 pm

The crash has been reported between the B2145 Whyke roundabout and the A286 Stockbridge roundabout.

In a post on Twitter shortly after 10pm, National Highways said the A27 is currently closed westbound, adding: "Please plan ahead and allow extra journey time if travelling this evening."

Traffic is reportedly 'coping well' despite the road closure.

Have you read?: Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A27 at TangmereBike involved in crash on A286

The crash has been reported between the B2145 Whyke roundabout and the A286 Stockbridge roundabout.
ChichesterA27PedestrianTwitterTraffic