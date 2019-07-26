A264 incident: Police issue appeal after man seen climbing on lorry and crossing lanes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen ‘acting strangely’ on the A263.

Officers closed the road near Pease Pottage yesterday following reports a 37-year-old man in a ‘distressed state’ walking in and out of traffic, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “Police received a report of a man acting strangely on the A264 Broadfield South at 1.23pm on Thursday (25 July), crossing over lanes and climbing on and off a lorry that had stopped.

“At that time an officer was passing and stopped and tried to engage with him. He went on to restrain the man before being supported by other officers.”

Officers acted quickly to ensure the man’s safety and the safety of other road users, the spokesman added.

He said: “We are now appealing for witnesses, including those with any dash cam footage of the incident, to help us with our investigation.

“Early reports that the man jumped from a bridge are not correct and we are seeking to understand why the man was in a confused state in the middle of a busy road.”

The incident was referred to the Independent Office of Police Complaints according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 0794 of 25/07.

