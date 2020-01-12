A264 incident: police give update on casualties

People are being treated for a range of injuries, one of which is believed to be serious, after a collision on the A264.

Police shut off the road following the collision on the A264 at Faygate, Horsham, towards Crawley, which happened in the early hours of this morning (January 12).

Police have closed off the A264 due to an incident. Picture: Sussex Roads Police

PC Glen McArthur, for Roads Policing Sussex, said: "At about 5.15am police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the A264.

"Casualties are currently being treated for a range of injuries, one of which is believed to be serious. The investigation is ongoing."

Slow traffic has been reported following the collision.

Police have confirmed the road has reopened.