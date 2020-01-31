A23 incident: lorry collides with police vehicle

A lorry collided with a police vehicle on the A23, partially closing the road.
Sussex Police said the collison happened at about 10.30am today (January 31).
A police spokesman said: “A lorry collided with the rear of a police vehicle on the A23 northbound at Sayers Common.
“Officers had been responding to a broken down vehicle in lane one when the collision occurred.
“One officer is being treated for minor injuries and lane one remains closed in the meantime.
“The lorry driver has been spoken to, however no offences have been identified at this stage.”