A23 horror crash: Appeal for white truck driver to come forward

Police investigating a serious crash on the A23 that left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries are appealing for the driver of a white truck to come forward.

Dad-of-two Joss Ackland was seriously injured after his motorbike collided with debris on the A23 near Patcham on Friday, August 2.

Joss Ackland in hospital after the crash. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The 27-year-old, from Burgess Hill, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious leg and hand injuries.

He has been told he will never walk properly again after coming off his motorbike in the horror crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene north of the A23/A27 junction, just before the Pyecombe turn off, at around 3.20pm, where a large crate or pallet was reported to have fallen from a lorry.

It had been struck by other vehicles creating a large amount of debris, which was then hit by Mr Ackland.

Joss on his motorbike before he set off on Friday, August 2

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “The white flat bed truck, which was northbound, is known to have turned off at the A281 Poynings exit and police are keen to identify it and its driver.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage from the area at the time is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 943 of 02/08.”

