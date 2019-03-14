A wonderful West Chiltington home hits the market for £1.3 million

Character, space and an annexe all combine in this wonderful village home currently on the market with Messrs Comyn and James in the ever popular village of West Chiltington.

Set back off a long private drive with a large front plot boasting a triple garage with ample parking, the house features handsome elevations comprising an appealing mix of tile, brick, timbers and render in an arts and craft style.

The house is much larger than at first glance with flexible accommodation extending to apx 4441 sq ft(inc garage) and has the benefit of a wing which is currently used an annexe for a dependent relative.

The ground floor offers extensive living space with a charming and cosy sitting room, a hobbies room or work room, a garden room and drawing room and an imposing kitchen / breakfast room with vaulted family and eating area.

Off the breakfast area is a door through to a large utility room beyond which is a study, two bedrooms, cloakroom and wet room offering scope as an annexe or additional bedrooms.

Converting the utility room to a kitchen would give an annexe comprising kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms, wet room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there are four main bedrooms all with generous proportions and two including large dressing rooms.

The principal bedroom has two dressing rooms including one of 19’7 as well as an en-suite bathroom.

Bedroom two has an en-suite shower room while bedroom four has a dressing room with a jack and jill bathroom serving both bedroom three and four.

Outside the gardens are well screened extending in all to apx 0.75 acre with a large formal lawn with well stocked beds and borders. The garden has a wide paved rear sun terrace and is ideally suited to families or keen gardeners.

Those with pets will appreciate the space and there are many fine walks from numerous footpaths.

The property creates a home of enormous charm and character with a wealth of wood floors and joinery and has a flexible layout that would suit a large family or anyone with a dependent relative.

Messrs Comyn and James are currently asking £1,300,000 for this striking home and full details are available from their office on 01798 888111 or by email at property@comynandjames.co.uk. See all of their properties at www.comynandjames.co.uk

