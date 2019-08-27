8-foot deep sinkhole opens up in East Grinstead

A large and deep sinkhole has opened up in East Grinstead.

Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter that it was dealing with the ‘large 8-foot deep sinkhole’ in Estcots Drive.

A spokesman said: “The road is currently still open with one lane closed and us managing traffic. However if it gets any bigger we may have to close the whole road.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for a comment.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist sustains ‘life-changing injuries’ in A23 collision

Haywards Heath man dies after falling from Eastbourne cliffs

The road in East Grinstead is partially closed due to the sinkhole. Picture: Mid Sussex Police