50 years of Wadars: looking back at some of charity’s memorable and unusual rescue jobs

Wadars has been rescuing animals across the district for 50 years.

In this special piece, we look back at some of its most varied – and unusual – callouts. The charity’s fleet of animal ambulances are a frequent sight across the area, from Southwick in the east to Barnham in the west and inland as far as Pulborough.

1. Sssssurprise! When a couple bought a suitcase from Argos, they had this unexpected extra. Wadars were called and the snake was eventually handed to specialists User (UGC) Buy a Photo

2. Surprise survival A buzzard was trapped in a van grille after hitting it near Portsmouth a few weeks before Christmas - but was not discovered until the driver stopped in Worthing Buy a Photo

3. Fighting fit Rescue officer Julie Brewer cut the buzzard free and, after recuperating, it was set free. It was one of more than 1,350 wildlife casualties helped by the charity in 2015 Buy a Photo

4. Stricken seagulls Each year between late May and September, Wadars animal rescue officers spend much of their time responding to calls about young seagulls that have fallen from rooftops. Buy a Photo

View more