30th birthday celebrations at St Barnabas House’s first Worthing charity shop supporting hospice

Supporters of the original St Barnabas House hospice charity shop in Worthing celebrated its 30th birthday with a love-themed party.

Staff, volunteers, customers and guests visited the shop in Rowlands Road on Valentine’s Day, with some volunteers modelling items from the shop’s wedding boutique.

Party guests outside the Worthing St Barnabas House shop

Among the guests on this romantic day were St Barnabas House vice president and celebrity DJ, Ambrose Harcourt, also known as Mr Lurve.

Hazel Thorpe, deputy mayor of Worthing, also joined in the fun with hospice mascot, Barnabee.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “The Worthing shop was our first St Barnabas House shop. In the last year our incredible team of volunteers processed and sold more than 25,000 items that had been generously donated by the community.

“The profit made by the shop last year would pay for four days of all care services provided by St Barnabas House.

Cutting the cake at the Worthing St Barnabas House hospice shop Valentine's party

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to help us celebrate and make it such an enjoyable event.”

One of many volunteers joining in on the day was Julie Humphrey, who has been with the charity for 30 years.

Julie started as a volunteer when the shop first opened and then became assistant manager. After retiring, she stayed on as a volunteer and has been with the team ever since.

The shop in Rowlands Road has a wedding boutique situated upstairs, stocking more than 200 new and pre-loved wedding dresses in various sizes.

The team is currently looking for volunteers to help brides find their dream dress. If you are interested then visit the shop for a chat, phone 01903 706315 or email volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

