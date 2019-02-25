10 things that you won’t want to miss in Chichester this Spring
From theatre shows to food festivals, crafts to countryside, there’s fun and interest for all the family in Chichester this springtime.
1. Open Lambing at Gaston Farm
From Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 28, the farm will be open seven days a week between 10am to 4.30pm.
2. Madness tribute to perform greatest hits
Madness tribute band, Los Palmas, are bringing all of the bands chart toppers to Chichester's Assembly Room on Saturday, May 11.
3. Chichester Gin and Prosecco Festival 2019
Westgate Leisure Centre will be hosting this Chichester's Gin and Prosecco festival this year on Saturday, April 27, from 1pm to 5pm.
4. A Festival of Food and Racing at Goodwood
Goodwood's May Festival brings horse racing and food together over three fun packed days, from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25.
