Charles Ashby, chairman of Steyning Horticultural Society, presented the allotment competition prizes to Stephen Nightingale in first place, David Wells second and Alison Brown third. The Great Steyning Bake Off had six open classes, judged by Les Nicholson from The Artisan Bakehouse, Eddie Woodward from Cobblestone Walk and Laure Moyle from Pudding Fairy. Laura Hayes won star baker and her cupcake recipe will now be replicated and sold at Cobblestone Tea House. Other winners included Luke Gregory, who was best child baker and baked the best pastry. The annual pumpkin weigh-in took place at Steyning Farmers’ Market and this year’s winners were Mabel, Noah and Jacob Ridley, who grew a 164lb whopper with their grandad.
Winners celebrate at Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival
Steyning was sizzling throughout September at businesses welcomed visitors from near and far for the month-long Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival. The various competitions proved popular, as always, and people of all ages bore fruit at the prize-givings. Chocolatier Sarah Payne from Cocoa Loco judged the shop window competition. Cobblestone Tea House won the food outlets category with its Alice in Wonderland tea party, Truffles was second with a teddy bears’ picnic and The Sussex Produce Company was third with a vegetable heaven display. Gris et Blanc won the non-food outlets category with a shellfish and fruit fantasy, Steyning Antiques was second with a champagne scene and The Dollshouse Shop was third with a miniature creation of nearby café Victoria’s Sponge.