Wey and Arun rivers guide for explorers revised

The Wey & Arun Canal Trust has released an updated version of its guide to the canal to include its recent restoration projects.

The guide, Visiting the Wey & Arun Canal, includes maps, photos, historical information and practical advice on exploring the canal.

The 23–mile canal links the River Wey and the River Arun, recreating the direct link between London and the south coast.

The trust involves a team of members and volunteers working to restore the canal, which dates back to the Napoleonic wars.

Recent restoration projects include the Gennets Bridge Lock and the Southland Lock, both near Loxwood, as well as the circular walkway at Birtley in Surrey and the Thriscutt Slipway at Dunsfold on the Surrey/Sussex border.

Wey & Arun Canal Trust chairman Sally Schupke said: “While the Canal Centre at Loxwood, West Sussex, and the public boat cruises offered from there may have helped many people explore one section of the canal, there are many other parts of the waterway that visitors have yet to discover.

“This guide offers a glimpse into the old and new of the canal, its route through the stunning Sussex and Surrey countryside, and provides a practical guide to getting the most from the Wey & Arun Canal.”

The guide is £6 and can be purchased at weyarun.org.uk/shop.