Upcycled containers and a knitted cardigan feature in Horsham summer show

This year’s Horsham Horticultural Society’s summer show received a record number of entries, making it a ‘very special event’.

The show included a challenge set by the society’s chairman to create a display using only upcycled containers and seeds or plants acquired for free.

Entries into this creative category included a disused slug pellet container, a discarded waste bin and an adapted watering can displaying a coleus plant.

Vic Mansell earned the Betty Santer shield and a gift from the chairman for his inventive entry.

The first five trophies of the afternoon went to Margaret Rogers and her husband Neville for their entries into the flower, fruit and vegetable sections.

A ‘magnificent’ orchid from Geoffrey Kirk was crowned the best exhibit in the same category, and vice-chairman Derek Santer was awarded first prize for his large display of Japanese wineberries, an unusual variety of soft fruit.

Other outstanding entries were made by Sue Hammond, show secretary, for her entries into the domestic section, and Paul Dalby’s entry of potatoes, which earned him the Garden News shield.

New member Linda Clinton displayed a knitted child’s cardigan, for which she was awarded the Handicrafts trophy, and Diana Hartley’s rose exhibit earned her the Rose Bowl.

Society member Ray Hartley said: “The number of entries exceeded 220, making this year’s show a very special event.

“The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by members and the public alike.”

The summer show took place on Saturday, August 3, at North Heath Hall on St Marks Lane.

Garden lovers and gardeners are welcome to join the Horsham Horticultural Society.

The group meets from October to April for talks, presentations and advice in the main hall of Brighton Road Baptist Church, and regroup for garden visits and outings in the summer.

Membership costs £15 a year or £25 for couples at the same address. Visitors are welcome for £2, which includes refreshments.

For more information visit: www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk