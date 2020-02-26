This time in 1820: a Horsham assassination attempt

February 2020 marks the 200th anniversary of the Cato Street Conspiracy, a regency terrorist plot with a surprising Horsham connection.

After a year-long stint in Horsham Gaol (pictured), revolutionary Arthur Thistlewood went on to lead a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

Horsham County Gaol

Arthur Thistlewood was a radical who campaigned for increased political rights and social justice following the Napoleonic wars, when an economic depression caused high food prices, unemployment and low wages.

The story begins two years before, in 1818, when Thistlewood wrote to Home Secretary Lord Sidmouth asking for the return of £180 that he claimed had been taken from him during his previous revolutionary activities.

After waiting two days for a reply, Thistlewood challenged him to a duel: “I leave the choice of swords or pistols to your lordship. As for time, I shall brook of no delay”.

He was sentenced to a year in Horsham Gaol, charged with behaving in a manner likely to cause a breach in the peace.

It is said he returned to London a changed man who felt that any attempt at revolution was hopeless.

Instead, he decided to take more direct action against the government and developed a secret committee of thirteen who shared his beliefs.

But there was a spy in the group. His second in command, Edwards, was feeding information to the government.

The plan was to assassinate the Cabinet members at dinner, attack a high profile bank, set fire to public buildings and then seize the Tower and Mansion House where they would set up their own provisional government.

The conspirators took possession of a loft over a stable in Cato Street on February 21, 1820.

Two days later, they were caught in the act of arming weapons for their first planned act - the murder of the Cabinet during dinner at Lord Harrowby’s house.

Arthur Thistlewood was found guilty of high treason, and was sentenced to hanging.

He is said to have died defiantly, announcing “Albion [England] is still in the chains of slavery”.