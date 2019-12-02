This is the most popular takeaway dish in Horsham according to Deliveroo

The most popular takeaway dish for Horsham residents has been revealed by Deliveroo.

KFC’s boneless banquet is the favourite dish for people in the town, according to the food delivery firm.

Deliveroo has revealed Horsham's most popular takeaway dish. Photo by Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

A spokeswoman said Kokoro’s chicken katsu curry comes in second, with a jumbo battered sausage from The Master Fryer coming in third.

Bill’s classic burger is the fourth favourite dish and the New Curry Centre’s chicken tikka masala is fifth.

Deliveroo, which is celebrating its third birthday in Horsham, said Friday at 9.03pm is the most popular time for locals to order from the firm.

American food is loved the most, followed by Japanese and British, the spokeswoman added.

Since its launch in the town three years ago, the firm said more than 25 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 100 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders, according to the spokeswoman.

