These are the top 20 things to do in England - according to Lonely Planet

England has been named one of the world's top countries for travellers in 2020 by leading travel authority Lonely Planet. The country was named in the Best in Travel 2020 guide this year - the annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the year ahead - and was second only to Bhutan in South Asia. Renowned for its wonderful coastline and natural beauty spots, England has plenty to offer for a memorable holiday. Here are the top 20 unmissable experiences in England, as recommended by Lonely Planet.

1. Stonehenge This prehistoric monument in Wiltshire is one of Britain's great archaeological mysteries, with countless theories about the site's purpose, and visitors can walk in the curious circle on a recommended Stone Circle Access visit

2. Oxford Oxford has plenty of attractive features, but the university is arguably the city's most defining feature, with visitors flocking to explore the medieval buildings and admire the history of the colleges

3. The Lake District Attracting around 15 million people every year, the Lake District is by far the UK's most popular natural park, boasting miles of stunning countryside, craggy hilltops and glittering lakes to explore

4. York The charming medieval city has a long history and its rich heritage is woven into virtually every brick and beam, with tourists attracted to its many museums, traditional pubs and cafes, and the stunning York Minster

