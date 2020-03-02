Best pubs in West Sussex.

These are the 10 best pubs in West Sussex, according to TripAdvisor

Here are 10 of the best pubs in the county, according to ratings on TripAdvisor.

Did your local make the list?

Elsted Marsh The Elsted Inn, Elsted, Midhurst GU29 0JT England.

1. The Elsted Inn - Rated: 4.5

Charlton Road, Singleton, Chichester PO18 0EY England.

2. The Partridge Inn - Rated: 4.5

The Haven, Billingshurst RH14 9BS England.

3. The Blue Ship - Rated: 4.5

Lambs Green, Rusper RH12 4RG England.

4. The Lamb Inn - Rated: 4.5

View more
Page 1 of 3