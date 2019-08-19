These are 23 of the most popular takeaways in Worthing according to Just Eat user ratings
According to Just Eat reviews all these Worthing takeaways have five or more stars next to their name.
Please note this is not the entire list of five + star takeaways in the area. To see which takeaways are available on Just Eat, visit www.just-eat.co.uk
1. Giuseppes Southern Italian Restaurant
It may only have one review on Just Eat but apparently this restaurant/takeaway in Warwick Lane is worthy of six stars.
2. Texas Pizza
The takeaway in North Street has been reviewed 113 times and awarded 5.3 stars out of six on Just Eat. The breakdown saw food quality given 5.2, delivery time 5.3, and service 5.4.
3. Old Nick's Fish & Chips
This Pavilion Road fish and chip shop has been reviewed 661 times and has received 5.3 stars out of six. Food quality was 5.4 stars, delivery time 5.2 stars, and service 5.4 stars.
4. Giorgio Ristorante Italiano
This Italian in Broadwater Street West received 5.3 stars out of six on Just Eat from its 28 reviews. Food quality has been rated by the reviewers as 5.1, delivery time 5.4, and service 5.4.
