The opening of Storrington Glebe Surgery in 1993

This weekend Storrington’s Glebe Surgery will move into its new premises.

Our column this week looks back to the opening of the old premises in Amberley Road in early 1993.

Moving into the surgery

A band of volunteers only took a couple of hours to move the surgery, with administrative equipment at the time only consisting of two typewriters and one computer terminal.

The practice had fewer than 4,000 patients, while it now cares for more than 12,000.

Pictured is the surgery’s official opening ceremony, with late councillor John Burningham cutting the ribbon.

With him are then partners, Dr Martin Kalaher, Dr Bonnie Tse and Dr David Whitehead.