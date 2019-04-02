The day Keith Richards marched through the streets of Chichester to save St Richard’s Hospital

Thousands witnessed the biggest ever protest march in Chichester’s history in October 2007 against a possible closure of St Richard’s Hospital services.

Rolling Stone Keith Richards joined with supporters and marched through the streets from Chichester College to Priory Park where more than 10,000 people gathered to oppose the threat to the city’s hospital. It was the highlight of the successful campaign which saw maternity and A&E services retained at both Chichester and Worthing Hospital.

Supporters for the campaign against the possible closure of St Richard's Hospital gather in Priory Park Chichester. Picture Allan Hutchings

Supporters for the campaign against the possible closure of St Richard's Hospital gather in Priory Park Chichester. Picture Allan Hutchings

An organised march makes its way through the streets of Chichester to campaign against the possible closure of St Richard's Hospital. Picture Allan Hutchings Hilsea

Keith Richards centre joins an organised march through the streets of Chichester to campaign against the possible closure of St Richard's Hospital. Picture Allan Hutchings

