The 9 most popular homes for sale in Chichester at the moment, according to Zoopla
The online real estate company have revealed the nine most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our city. They range from extraordinary family homes to flats.
Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” See inside the £1.5m townhouse in Chichester’s West Pallant.
1. The Avenue, Chichester, West Sussex PO19
This 5 bed detached home is situated in a highly desirable tree lined road and offers bespoke concepts and designs. It is on the market for 2,000,000.