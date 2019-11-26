Did your favourite pub make the list?

The 16 best pubs in Sussex - according to TripAdvisor

Sussex has a huge wealth of pubs to visit, but if you’re not sure where to start, then this list is a good jumping off point. These are the 16 best pubs in the county, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

How many of them have you been to? Are any missing from the list?

"We had a fabulous Sunday lunch here. The food was amazing and accompanied by the largest Yorkshire pudding. The staff were great and service was very good. We will be back!" 41 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 3AS

1. Lockhart Tavern

Lockhart Tavern
"What a great pub this is. I got the tip to visit The Walrus from a local if I wanted a good nosh up, and it certainly lived up to the superlatives." 10 Ship Street, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1AD

2. The Walrus

The Walrus
"The steak burger is the best burger I have ever had! The staff are so friendly and helpful. Couldnt ask for more from a pub. Highly recommended!" 107 High Street, Selsey, West Sussex, PO20 0QL

3. The Crown Inn

The Crown Inn
"The Cornerhouse is a lovely, cosy pub, with a local feel and great variety of beers. There is also a very cool beer garden to enjoy the sun. Fully recommend." 80 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1DJ

4. The Corner House Freehouse and Garden

The Corner House Freehouse and Garden
