Sussex Food and Drink Awards rescheduled in response to coronavirus

Organisers of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards announced the event will be rescheduled to July 1 'in response to current predictions regarding coronavirus spread in the UK'.
It comes as the Sussex foodie event revealed the Grand Finalists for 2020, following months of intensive judging, supported by over 17,000 public votes.
The event was set to take place at the Amex Stadium in Falmer on Wednesday, April 29 2020, but it is now set to go ahead at the later date of Wednesday, July 1 2020.
The organisers of the event said: "The Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020 Banquet has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 1 2020 in response to current predictions regarding coronavirus spread in the UK. All other details remain the same and the sumptuous seven-course Sussex banquet and awards ceremony will be held at the Amex Stadium."
All 30 Grand Finalists (revealed below) will be invited to join over 300 leaders in the food, drink and farming industry at the awards banquet on 1st July 2020 to discover who will be crowned overall winner of Young Sussex Farmer, food producer, drink producer, young chef, farmers market, food shop, butcher, eating experience, street food and newcomer of the year.
Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar, William Goodwin, who is chairman of the judges, said: “The competition continues to get tougher year on year and the 30 Grand Finalists, 17 from West Sussex, 12 from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove, should feel immensely proud at making it through to this final stage in the competition.
“Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s Grand Finalists line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county.”
To book your tickets, visit: sussexfoodawards.biz/awards-banquet/
Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Grand Finalists:
Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op
Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex
Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex
The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex
Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR
Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex
Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex
Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex
Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd
Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex
Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex
Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex
Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery
Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex
Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex
Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex
Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet
Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex
The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex
Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network
Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex
Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex
Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex
Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time
Heritage by Matt Gillan, Slaugham, West Sussex
Heritage Wheat, Keymer, West Sussex
Skylark Cafe Restaurant, Eastbourne, East Sussex
Sussex Street Food of the Year, sponsored by Horsham District Foodies supported by Food Rocks
Mann & Moore, Horsham, West Sussex
Pizza Leonati, Ninfield, East Sussex
The BBQ Project, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex
Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods
Dan Ibbotson from etch. in Brighton & Hove
Freddie Innes from Ockenden Manor Hotel, Cuckfield, West Sussex
Thomas Thwaites from Rathfinny Tasting Room, Alfriston, East Sussex
Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC in association with Farmers Weekly magazine
Conor Haydon, Goodwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex
Dan Hird, Lambert Farm, Plumpton, East Sussex
Dan Wells, Holmbush Farm, Balcombe, West Sussex