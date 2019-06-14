Steyning boy named winner of gardening competition

A seven year old boy from Steyning has won a gardening competition at his local garden centre.

Myles Mansfield-Osbourne visited Old Barn at Dial Post, near Horsham, with his family during National Children’s Gardening Week.

The centre, now owned and operated by family-run Tates of Sussex, was running a free Children’s Gardening Quiz in conjunction with the annual campaign, and invited young visitors to take part.

Myles completed the quiz, and correctly answered all eight garden and plant-related questions on the form by following the clues, hidden around the garden centre.

Paul Smythe, branch manager, said: “This was the first children’s competition we’d run in store since becoming a member of the Tates family. It went extremely well, and with more fun events planned throughout the rest of the year, we’re hoping to see more and more young visitors to our garden centre in the future.”