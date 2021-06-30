West Wittering is the second most popular UK beach hut spot

Beach huts have become increasingly popular with Brits escaping to the seaside during recent years; with some huts in Dorset selling for as much as £325k. This is almost £75k more than the average UK house price.

Using available data resources, alongside open source research into beach hut availability around the UK, the loans team at money.co.uk have created the Beach Hut Britain report, which looks into the best way to go about searching for, affording and renovating the ultimate seaside accessory — a beach hut.

Research undertaken by the team revealed the top 10 most searched for UK beaches beach huts as; Barry Island, South Wales; West Wittering, Chichester; Sandbanks beach, Dorset; Camber Sands beach, East Sussex; Hastings beach, East Sussex; Woolacombe sands, North Devon; Bournemouth pier; Boscombe beach, Bournemouth; Avon beach, Dorset and Southwold beach, East Suffolk.

West Wittering Beach. Photo: Steve Robards

The study also revealed that two West Sussex beaches — Ferring and South Strand at East Preston — were in the top ten for most expensive beach huts rentals this summer.

The average cost to rent a beach hut at Ferring is £335 — £25 more expensive than at South Strand.