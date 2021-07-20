It stands within the grounds of Midhurst Castle, which was owned by the de Bohum family, the castle who abandoned in favour of Cowdray in 1280.

Cowdray House and Cowdray Park, which is the home of British polo are very popular with residents and tourists alike.

The village of Easebourne, a mile north-east of the town centre, is known for its many houses with yellow-painted window frames and doors, which indicates the properties belong to the Cowdray Estate.

The Cowdray Ruins is one of England’s most important early Tudor Houses.

Said to have been visited by both King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I. In September 1793, whilst undergoing repairs and refurbishments for the impending marriage of the 8th Viscount Montagu, a fire destroyed most of the property. The kitchen tower is the only part still intact.

In the late 1500s the owner of Cowdray House Anthony-Maria Browne, 2nd Viscount Montagu, briefly employed Guy Fawkes as a footman. In 1605 Browne was briefly arrested in connection with the Gunpowder Plot due to employing Fawkes and because he stayed away from parliament on November 5 following a warning from co-conspirator Robert Catesby. No charges were brought.

War of the World novelist H.G. Wells lived there during the 1880s, working briefly as an chemist apprentice before joining Midhurst Grammar School as an assistant teacher.

The A286 runs through the heart of the town and the bustling street is full of high street favourites and independent shops and cafes.

As well as a population of 4,914 people it is also home to charity Canine Partners, which transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs.

Over the years Midhurst has seen a number of famous faces either live or work in the town and surrounding area.

It has also been the backdrop to a number of TV shows including The Man in the Orange Shirt, Foyle's War, Tom Baker's Doctor Who in the 1970s and Mary Queen of Scots.