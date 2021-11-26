‘Christmas at Bunn’ transforms Selsey leisure into winter wonderland

Christmas at Bunn Leisure Centre in Selsey. SUS-211126-111205001

The White Horse complex, on the 300 acre site, has been transformed into a Christmas dream park for all the family to enjoy With funfairs as you approach, donkey rides, a Christmas market and many more wonderful activities for everyone to enjoy.

Inside guests will be able to enjoy ice skating on real ice, drive ice bumper cars and pay a visit to Father Christmas in his Grotto.

The outside pool has been transformed into a mini Antarctica and a snow machine will shower the guests as they enjoy a selection of festive food and drinks including delicious authentic German Bratwurst and a Bailey’s stall.

The park will also play host to many shows inlcuding ‘Twas the Night before Christmas and the classic pantomime Cinderella.

There will also be carol singers from St.Peters Church singing on site to keep guests in the Christmas spirit.

The site at Selsey has recently completed a £14 million renovation and has used the development to fully transform for the holiday season.Money from the seasonal event will be going to good causes such as the charity Full Up Kids, helping Medmerry School fill their new library with books and donations to the Chesnut Tree in Arundel.

Early bird tickets have been available since late October and with the festive fun beginning Friday, November 26, bookers and day trippers alike can come and enjoy the winter wonderland at the Selsey Leisure Centre.