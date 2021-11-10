AO Gatwick launches its big Black Friday deals

There are hundreds of savings across all categories, so you can get your hands on your favourite products and brands for a fraction of the price, including deals across TV’s, kitchen and home gadgets and appliances via its in-store experience.

Please see below for a selection of the current in-store deals. For more information on AO, please visit: www.ao.com.

Electricals retailer, AO, is excited to announce its Black Friday deals have launched today in its Gatwick store, located at Tesco Extra on Reigate Road

WAS £499, NOW £349, SAVE £150 - and get a FREE Call of Duty ®: Vanguard Game for PlayStation 5

You’re guaranteed a great night in with this 43-inch TCL smart TV. As far as screens go, they don’t come much better than this model’s QLED one, giving you super-sharp detail that makes your films look amazing.

Speaking of amazing, wait until you listen to the audio tech packed inside, which is sure to give those action scenes even more of a punch.

You’ll be spoilt for choice on what to watch next, because you only need an internet connection to enjoy loads of streaming apps.

Or if it’s time to get on the console for some healthy competition with your mates, you can tweak the settings to keep your games looking their best.

Hisense 58” Smart 4K Ultra HD TVWAS £449, NOW £399, SAVE £50​

Whether it’s a boxset or film series, grab some snacks and make a night of it with this 58” TV from Hisense.

The amazing 4K resolution is sharp and clear, letting you watch everything in amazing detail. Combine this with HDR - which floods your screen with vibrant colours and rich contrasts – and all the action will come to life right in front of your eyes.

Its smart technology means you’ll have access to some of the best streaming apps, so you can watch that TV drama everyone in the office is raving about.

The audio is great too, since it uses Dolby Sound technology to make sure you hear every detail. And, it’s compatible with Alexa speakers, meaning if you have one, you’ll be able to control the TV with your voice.