HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Steve Robards.

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 7:23 am

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

1. Compton

February 11, 10.30am – A two-hour, three-mile walk along lanes and paths to West Marden. Meet: Compton Recreation Ground Car Park, just south of village.

2. Binsted Woods via Madonna Pond

February 13, 10.30am – A 2-2.5-hour, four-mile mainly flat walk along headland path, grass, gravel. Meet: Walberton Village Hall car park, The Street, Walberton, BN18 0PQ.

3. Chichester Canal

February 14, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

4. Tillington to Old Railway Station

February 14, 2pm – A 2-2.5-hour, 4.5-mile easy, almost flat walk without stiles. Return via a former Smugglers’ Route – uneven ground so sticks useful. Numbers limited to a maximum of six. No dogs. Meet: At the red telephone box near the Old Post Office house on Upperton Road, Tillington.

