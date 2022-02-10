Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...
1. Compton
February 11, 10.30am – A two-hour, three-mile walk along lanes and paths to West Marden. Meet: Compton Recreation Ground Car Park, just south of village.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Binsted Woods via Madonna Pond
February 13, 10.30am – A 2-2.5-hour, four-mile mainly flat walk along headland path, grass, gravel. Meet: Walberton Village Hall car park, The Street, Walberton, BN18 0PQ.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Chichester Canal
February 14, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Tillington to Old Railway Station
February 14, 2pm – A 2-2.5-hour, 4.5-mile easy, almost flat walk without stiles. Return via a former Smugglers’ Route – uneven ground so sticks useful. Numbers limited to a maximum of six. No dogs. Meet: At the red telephone box near the Old Post Office house on Upperton Road, Tillington.
Photo: Google Maps