New Shipton Green to West Wittering cycle route is proposed

Artist's impression of a proposed new cycle path (in orange) with the existing path around Shipton Green in green SUS-211230-112614003

A planning application has been submitted to create a new cycle path of 890 metres connecting one existing section of the Salterns Way cycle path at Shipton Green, with another at West Wittering.

This includes replacing the uneven agricultural access track from the Shipton Green junction with hardstanding, installing a new path three metres wide and connecting to the existing concrete access track. It is hoped this will encourage more cyclists not to use the current A286 route around Shipton Green.

Opening in 2006, the Salterns Way is a 12 mile cycle route from the centre of Chichester to the sand dunes of East Head. Some of the route is on dedicated cycle paths and other sections follow country lanes and some roads but the new plans will improve the route further.

A statement from the Chichester Harbour Conservancy in spoort of the planning application explained: “The proposed works offer an enhancement to the route negating the existing diversion through Itchenor, from 2.6km as it is at present, to c.890 metres. It will also remove 1.16km of route along Itchenor Road, replacing it with a new countryside path on the agricultural fringe.

“Excluding until the Itchenor section, the Salterns Way follows a direct countryside path, encouraging use by commuters and offering a viable alternative for cyclists to the busy A286. It is understood that the existing long route through Itchenor was not the favoured option by the Conservancy in 2006, because it formed a lengthy ‘dog leg’ through the village. With the benefit of almost 15 years of use, the Conservancy believe the original plan should be revisited as an enhancement to the current route.

“The cycle path that connects Sheepwash Lane to Itchenor Memorial Hall will be retained, but it will not be part of the Salterns Way.

“The A286 is a busy road and traffic is regularly held up by cyclists. This may be because the bicycle is unsuitable for an off-road track, or if it is, that the cyclist is unaware of the Salterns Way or prefers a more direct route.

“In-time, it is hoped that everyone that has bicycle suitable for the Salterns Way will use it rather than the A286.

Secondly, there is a blind hill on the current route by St. Nicholas Church, Itchenor. Anecdotally, some locals have commented that it is an “accident waiting to happen.” Whilst the proposed route will not remove all cyclists from