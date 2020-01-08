On this day in 2010: Horsham’s worst snowfall in 30 years in pictures
This week ten years ago the district was almost brought to a complete standstill by six inches of snow.
Hundreds of schools were closed and businesses shut across the area.
View from The Bostal, looking over snow covered Steyning. Photo by Steve Cobb
View down The Bostal, Steyning. Photo by Steve Cobb
Church Street, Steyning. Photo by Steve Cobb
Seasonal berries. Photo by Steve Cobb
