More than half the average Horsham income is spent on rent

More than half of the average income in Horsham is spent on rent, according to a new report.

A new online tool from window furnishing company Thomas Sanderson revealed on average 55 per cent of the average income is spent on rent.

The average income in the area is £34,700, according to the report.

But in the RH12 postcode 45 per cent of that – £1,309 each month – is spent on rent.

In RH13 the figure is even higher – £1,864 (64 per cent).

Homelessness charity Shelter recommends a maximum of 35 per cent of income should be spent on rent, according to Thomas Sanderson.

Across Britain 23 per cent of locations exceeded this figure.

The ‘Rent vs Income Index’ was created by the team at Thomas Sanderson, to see how affordable rent was around the country.

