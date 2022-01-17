The Walpole is the official sector body for UK luxury and announced Jonathan Russell, CEO at Cowdray, as one of the top 50 people in ‘The Walpole Power List’ 2022.

The power list ‘recognises inspirational individuals who despite enormous challenges throughout the past two years have continued to steer the luxury sector to success’.

Cowdray CEO named in 50 most influential people in luxury

Russell, who looks after the estate based in Easebourne, was named in the ‘future proofers’ category for ‘being a guardian of brand legacy, future proofing his business with sustainable initiatives.’