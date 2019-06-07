McDonald’s drive thru suggested to replace Horsham town centre Office Outlet

A McDonald’s drive thru has been suggested as a replacement for a large Horsham town centre site.

Following news that Office Outlet is to close residents have taken to social media to suggest replacements for the retailer.

Posting on the County Times Facebook page, Jo Whapshott said: “[It’s] a perfect spot for a McDonald’s with drive thru....Horsham must seriously be the largest town in the world without a McDonald’s!”

Chloe Anne Appleby added: “We need McDonald’s lol.”

Mathilda Whythe said she wants an ‘American style food hall with McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Wendy Burgers, Subway, Baskin Robbins’.

Residents were also keen for another retailer to take over from Office Outlet.

Olivia Escott said: “The Range would be brilliant or Hobbycraft.”

Jenny Jackson-Cooper added: “The Range or B&M.”

Richard Pratt would like to see ‘Hobbycraft, Primark, B&M, or Aldi’ while Pam Killner simply said ‘Iceland’.