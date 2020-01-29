Learn all about keeping bees at one-day course near Horsham

A one-day course giving an introduction to beekeeping is to return to Rudgwick Village Hall in March for anyone interested in the activity.

The day will be packed with all the information needed to become a beekeeper, including the time needed, basic equipment, costs and where to site beehives.

Wisborough Green BKA

The event is tailored to those who may have an interest in keeping bees, but would like to explore the practicalities before making a commitment.

The group advised potential beekeepers needed to visit the teaching apiary and handle a colony many times before purchasing bees or equipment, as many were put off the activity after getting stung or realising the level of commitment involved.

Follow-up sessions will take place at the well-equipped Wisborough Green teaching apiary, where bees can be handled under supervision, for those who may have just started beekeeping but have had little or no guidance.

The sessions will provide the opportunity to learn and achieve a reasonable level of competence using someone else’s facilities before buying bees and equipment.

The courses would make an unusual present for someone. Vouchers are available.

The events are organised by Wisborough Green Beekeepers Association, a division of West Sussex Beekeepers Association.

The Wisborough Green association covers a predominantly rural area of West Sussex and south Surrey, with many members living some distance from the village. Despite the image that beekeeping is for older people, many of the newer members are young families.

For more information, call Roger Patterson on 01403 790637 or 07976 306492, email roger-patterson@btconnect.com or visit www.wgbka.org.uk.

To book a place, call John Glover on 01403 751899 or 07900 453750, or email wgbees@gmail.com