Iconic Horsham project reveals 2019 competitions

Horsham in Bloom is inviting all keen gardeners to enter its competitions during the summer.

There’s a variety of competitions for people with a large front garden, a small garden plot, impressive hanging baskets, an allotment, no garden at all or people helping the wider community bloom.

The Growing Without a Garden award, the newest category, is designed to recognise anyone who enjoys growing without the use of a conventional garden space.

Entries must demonstrate imaginative use of limited conditions to provide a display whether it’s in containers, baskets, on wall space or even balconies.

The previous winner was Talbot Alley, between Market Square and Denne Road, where residents brightened the twitten with the collection of window boxes, tubs and hanging baskets. Prizes for the winners will be £80 for gold, £60 for silver and £40 for bronze.

The deadline for entries is July 15 and judging will take place early in August.

The wow factor competition has awards of £120, £90 and £60.

As well as the ‘wow factor’, judges will be looking for a good balance of planting, evidence of planning and maintenance and the absence of pests and disease.

Entries for both the growing without a garden and best front garden competitions must be visible from the road or public access route and entrants need not be at home for the space to be judged. The deadline for entries is July 15 and judging will be in August.

Last year the best public house competition saw many pubs in the town produce stunning displays.

Deadline for entries is 15 July and judging will be in early August.

The best kept allotment competition, again with awards of £120, £90 and £60, is always popular.

If you grow beautiful brassicas, cracking courgettes or a collection of flowers, herbs and vegetables, your entry is welcomed.

Entries have a deadline of June 1 for entries; judging will be in mid-July. There will be commendation prizes for all the competitions.

Jean Griffin, F. Inst. Horticulture, Dip. R.B.G. Kew, this year’s competitions organiser, said: “In this, the year of culture in Horsham, the committee encourages our shops, public houses, gardens, containers and allotments to make a special effort.”

Green fingered residents can enter by filling in the form which you can download from the Horsham in Bloom website.

Completed forms should be returned to jeangriffin@sseib.com or send to HIB Competitions, 51 Earles Meadow, Horsham RH12 4HR.

Horsham in Bloom thanked generous sponsors Hillier’s Garden Centres and North Horsham Parish Council.

A spokesman added: “Needless to say, the work of Horsham in Bloom would not be possible without you, the general public, our generous sponsors and our volunteers.

“If you see yourself being volunteer material then please do get in touch with us at hib.committee@gmail.com”