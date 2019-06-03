Horsham nostalgia

Horsham nostalgia - Southwater Park, plus town’s theatre and aerial views

During the County Times’ recent office move we discovered a file of old photos that had hadn’t been looked at for several years.

They include pictures of the old and new Horsham Capitol, Southwater Park in its early days and some aerial shots from the 1980s when the town was seeing a lot of development. Hopefully they will trigger some memories for readers.

With the impending arrival of a new Horsham lottery, who remembers this lottery in 1979?
Undated aerial of Horsham town centre with St Mark's Church dominating
Morris men entertaining outside the Green Dragon in Horsham (now the Olive Branch) in 1977
A photo from 1936 with workers rebuilding a bridge in Broadbridge Heath
