We’ve uncovered some old photos taken for the West Sussex County Times during the 1980s.

They range from faces from the past to development in the town centre that changed the face of Horsham. Hopefully they will stir some memories for readers.

January 1984. Worthing Road, Horsham. Prewetts Mill buildings Johnston Press Buy a Photo

July 1985. Steve Davis at a charity golf event. We're not sure where though (possibly Mannings Heath?) Johnston Press Buy a Photo

March 1984. Duchess of Norfolk unveiling a plaque when opening Steyning Grammar School new Youth Wing. With Brad Watson, then chairman HDC Johnston Press Buy a Photo

April 1984. Pops Choice, Horsham. Should bring back some memories for many of you Johnston Press Buy a Photo

