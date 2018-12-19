Horsham care home resident’s Paris holiday is a dream come true

A resident at a care home in Horsham had her wish come true when she was surprised with a trip to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower.

Rose Southon, who lives at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Marks Lane, has always loved travelling and dreamed of going to Paris. So much so, she made a wish upon the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ to take a trip to Paris.

Working with Rose’s son, Nick, the team at Skylark House helped make her wish for a once in a lifetime trip to Paris to see the sights come true.

Rose said “This experience was the trip of a lifetime and I am delighted that I had the chance to enjoy Paris’ famous landmarks in person. It was such a brilliant surprise - I cannot thank Nick and the team at Skylark enough for helping arrange the trip, and giving me the chance to visit Paris.”

Hopping on board the Eurostar from Ebbsfleet International to Paris, Rose, Nick and Patricia, a carer from Skylark House, arrived in the city for a weekend of sightseeing, including a special trip to the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Rose embraced the French lifestyle and enjoyed a visit to a Parisian café where she had lobster and sampled some local tipples.

Skylark House home manager, Devendra Lallchand, said: “We always like to go the extra-mile to grant the residents’ wishes. I am really pleased that we were able to grant this wish for Rose.

“Rose had a wonderful trip, and thoroughly enjoyed the chance to get to see the sights of Paris in person. We like to go above and beyond for the residents, and we’re really pleased that we could help make this dream come true for Rose.”

