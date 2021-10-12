Barnham Trojans youth football club is to benefit from every sale and property rental at Sims Williams Estate Agents where the club is mentioned.

The company, with offices in Walberton, Arundel, Chichester and Bognor Regis, will donate £100 on completion every time a player, coach, backroom staff member, parent, extended family member or supporter mentions Barnham Trojans FC while selling or letting their property with the firm.

Partner Richard Moores said: “We have been selling and renting properties in this area since 1981 and we want local children and their families to share in our success.”

Barnham Trojans FC under nines team, which includes Teddy, son of senior property consultant Louise Murphy, who is based at the Walberton office of Sims Williams

Many of Sims Williams’ property consultants live in the area with children who belong to or support Barnham Trojans FC.

Matt Terry, club chairman, said: “Everyone involved with Barnham Trojans works very hard to maintain our excellent club and facilities for the enjoyment of our young footballers. Support from local businesses like Sims Williams makes an important contribution.”