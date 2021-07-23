Which garden plants are dangerous to your pets?

The creative community hub at DIYS.com has compiled a list of some of the plants pet-owners might wish to avoid.

The alert comes days after people were warned of the dangers of giant hogweed, dubbed Britain’s most dangerous weed.

David Anderson, design director at David Andersen Garden Design, said: “It can be tempting to plant shrubs and flowers that will bloom beautifully in the summer. However, those with pets should be wary, as some can cause harm to animals.

While unlikely to be a problem outside of spring, daffodils can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain if eaten by pets

“Luckily, actual incidents of harm are rare, as most poisonous plants taste bad, making them unattractive to animals.”

Plants to look out for include the autumn crocus, azaleas, lily of the valley, cyclamen, oleander, daffodils and lillies – specifically peace, peruvian, calla, tiger, day, asiatic, Easter, and Japanese show lilies.

If pets ingest these plants, symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhoea, respiratory failure, tissue irritation, abdominal pain, excessive drooling and, in some cases, possible death.