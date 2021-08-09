North Pallant, Chichester

This £1.1million West Sussex townhouse offers rooftop views in a prime location

This elegant townhouse is situated in the heart of Chichester city centre and offers four bedrooms over four floors.

By James Connaughton
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:18 am

The ground floor has accommodation for the fourth bedroom, with shower and utility room with access to the garden, parking and store room. On the first floor it has a large dining space which opens in to the living room, kitchen and then the first floor terrace. The second floor has the family bathroom, master bedroom en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and bedroom two. Bedroom three then has access to the fourth floor which contains a loft room with doors to the roof terrace. Outside, there is a beautifully landscaped walled garden and an electric gate leads to the secure parking for two cars. The first floor terrace and roof terrace both overlook Chichester Cathedral. Take a look through the photos of this property, in North Pallant, Chichester, below – on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons on Zoopla.

ChichesterWest Sussex
