The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7% annual growth.

The average Crawley house price in November was £311,392, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South East, where prices increased 0.5%, and Crawley outperformed the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Crawley rose by £20,000 – putting the area 57th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hastings, where property prices increased on average by 22.4%, to £276,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Woking gained just 3.7% in value, giving an average price of £442,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Crawley in November – they increased 3%, to £638,805 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 2.5% monthly; up 10.1% annually; £408,143 average

Terraced: up 2% monthly; up 5.9% annually; £306,536 average

Flats: up 1.8% monthly; up 5% annually; £200,157 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Crawley spent an average of £280,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £32,000 more than in November 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £354,000 on average in November – 26.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Crawley compare?

Buyers paid 15.6% less than the average price in the South East (£369,000) in November for a property in Crawley. Across the South East, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £271,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £692,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as more than in Crawley. Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Southampton (£233,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Crawley: £311,392

The South East: £369,093

UK: £270,708

Annual growth to November

Crawley: +7%

The South East: +9.6%

UK: +10%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Hastings: +22.4%