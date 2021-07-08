The former Holy Trinity Church sits on the corner of Gratwicke, Shelley and Eriswell Roads, with shops and the seafront all within walking distance.

It is being marketed by Spratt & Son and is listed on property website Zoopla.

Many of the church’s fixtures are still in place, although the vendors reserve the right to remove any of the stained glass windows, pews, the pulpit, font and other furnishings prior to completion, along with any memorials, subject to listed building consent.

The listing says prospective purchasers must submit offers in writing to the offices of Spratt and Son, subject to stipulations, and that covenants will be included to ensure the property is used for authorised purposes and to prevent unauthorised alterations or demolition.

For more information, see the listing on Zoopla.

