At the front the property has a sweeping driveway with established Wisteria and a double fronted facade. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

This breathtaking six-bed period house in Ardingly is on the market for £1.6 million

A stunning six-bed detached period home near Ardingly College is now on the market.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:45 am

The elegantly presented family property is in College Road and appeared on Zoopla on Christmas Eve 2021.

The Freehold house boasts six bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms (two en suite), a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a cloakroom, south facing gardens, a double garage and an annexe.

It is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

1.

The double aspect sitting room gets lots of light from bay windows and French doors that lead out onto the patio. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

2.

Another view of the sitting room. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

3.

The large Shaker-style kitchen can easily accommodate a central dining area. It also has an Aga and an exposed brick chimney breast. The French doors make it easy to enjoy al fresco meals. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

4.

Another view of the beautiful kitchen. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

