This Bracklesham Bay property with direct beach access is on the market for £1million

Spindrift occupies a plot of approximately 0.39 acres and the existing property is a non-standard construction, single story holiday chalet. Originally constructed in the 1920s the property has remained within the ownership of the same family ever since. In brief, the accommodation measures approximately 807sqft (excluding the garage) and briefly comprises three bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen organised around a central living room which leads on to an enclosed veranda at the rear. Within the grounds is a single garage.