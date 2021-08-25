Nortons Cottage features a large garden and a double-garage. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

Take a look inside this Grade II listed house in Albourne that dates back to the 16th century

A beautiful Grade II listed house in Albourne has just been added to Zoopla and is now on the market for £900,000.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 1:33 pm
Nortons Cottage, sold through Strutt & Parker – Horsham, is a three-bedroom detached home in The Street and is believed to date back to the 16th century.

It has been sympathetically restored and extended with plenty of period features and is set in a conservation area.

1. Living room

The house offers many period features, including exposed beams throughout. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

2. Study

The 16th century property has been sympathetically restored and extended. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

3. Dining room and living room

The period features include exposed beams and a traditional inglenook fireplace in the living room. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

4. Kitchen

The country style kitchen has triple aspect views, an Aga and a box bay window with fitted seating. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

